50 Cent Details Florida Murder Case in Fox Nation's '50 Ways to Catch a Killer'

50 Cent knows a thing or two about killing classic Hip Hop tracks, and he just landed a new gig as the "50 Ways to Catch a Killer" host for Fox Nation!!!

The upcoming true crime series is a production collab between the legendary rapper's G-Unit Film & Television and Lionsgate Alternative Television -- and TMZ Hip Hop has the first clip of the blood-curdling deep dive into some of America's most unforgettable slayings.

50 serves as both the host and executive producer and opens up the episode suited and booted, but things turn dark as he chronicles the "Murder of Mike Williams" ... the Florida man whose body took nearly two decades to surface after he went missing in 2000.

Fox Nation pushes the green button on the six-episode series on September 16 ... Fox News Media’s chief digital and marketing officer, Jason Klarman, praised 50's "cultural influence and talent for storytelling" in a press release.

50 added, “True crime is powerful because it’s real cases, real people, and real justice,” Jackson added. “With this series, I want viewers to experience the intensity of these investigations and the relentless work it takes to uncover the truth. We’re bringing these stories to life in a way that’s both gripping and authentic.”

