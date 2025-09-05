Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Cracks Joke About Online Death Rumors at Tech Dinner

Donald Trump Don't Worry Folks, I'm Still Here ... Jokes About Death Rumors

By TMZ Staff
Published
090525_donald_trump_kal
WHAT RUMORS???

Donald Trump's clearly in good spirits despite recent gossip of his impending death ... cracking jokes about the unfounded rumors during a recent tech dinner.

POTUS and First Lady Melania Trump held a dinner at the White House on Thursday for a group of tech giants, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, tech investor David Sacks, Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

David Scahs mark zuckerberg donald melania trump sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Before the dinner kicked off, the prez said a few words ... complimenting the press on how nice they've been lately before adding "although I'm still here" -- which earned a few chuckles from his honored guests.

Only Fans-INLINE-HULU

He says a couple of bad predictions have been made recently ... and, he even tells a short anecdote about people running up to him last weekend, totally shocked that he wasn't 6 feet under.

donald melania trump bill gates sub getty swipe 2
Getty

Trump claims he didn't know what these people were talking about ... only learning about the death rumors after -- which is shocking given how widespread the online rumors were.

As you know ... President Trump's death was pushed by online sleuths -- who shared their theories on social media during a low-key holiday weekend for the 45th and 47th President.

donald trump sub getty swipe 1 blur
Getty

Photos taken of President Trump on August 30 heading out to golf were questioned online ... with people seemingly refusing to accept the prez's doing just fine.

Of course, DJT's dealing with a real health condition -- he was diagnosed with a vein disorder earlier this year -- normal for a man of his age and not life-threatening.

Donald Trump Wins The 2024 Presidential Election
Launch Gallery
Trump Wins Launch Gallery
Getty

Sounds like the president's feeling just fine ... though we doubt that'll stop online conspiracy theorists from speculating.

Related articles