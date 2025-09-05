Donald Trump Cracks Joke About Online Death Rumors at Tech Dinner

Play video content

Donald Trump's clearly in good spirits despite recent gossip of his impending death ... cracking jokes about the unfounded rumors during a recent tech dinner.

POTUS and First Lady Melania Trump held a dinner at the White House on Thursday for a group of tech giants, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, tech investor David Sacks, Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Before the dinner kicked off, the prez said a few words ... complimenting the press on how nice they've been lately before adding "although I'm still here" -- which earned a few chuckles from his honored guests.

He says a couple of bad predictions have been made recently ... and, he even tells a short anecdote about people running up to him last weekend, totally shocked that he wasn't 6 feet under.

Trump claims he didn't know what these people were talking about ... only learning about the death rumors after -- which is shocking given how widespread the online rumors were.

As you know ... President Trump's death was pushed by online sleuths -- who shared their theories on social media during a low-key holiday weekend for the 45th and 47th President.

Photos taken of President Trump on August 30 heading out to golf were questioned online ... with people seemingly refusing to accept the prez's doing just fine.

Of course, DJT's dealing with a real health condition -- he was diagnosed with a vein disorder earlier this year -- normal for a man of his age and not life-threatening.