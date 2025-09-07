Abby Hensel's Husband Shuts Down TikTok Account Rumors

Abby Hensel's husband is calling BS on a viral TikTok account that's been fueling speculation about the famous conjoined twins -- telling the world the page is 100% fake.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Abby -- who shares her body with her twin sister Brittany -- and her husband, Josh Bowling, have been under the spotlight since the sisters were spotted carrying a newborn in Minnesota last month.

Then came a TikTok post on August 30 -- captioned "Blessed" alongside a paparazzi photo -- which appeared to "confirm" the rumors. But Josh says not so fast. He tells PEOPLE the TikTok page doesn't belong to them and insists Abby, Brittany, and he have never had accounts on the platform.

"We’re unsure who exactly runs it," Josh said, adding he believes someone downloaded photos from his mom's social media before recycling them online. "They started using photos available to the media and everyone else. I can definitely guarantee that it’s not us."