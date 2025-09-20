Kyrie Irving Says ACL Rehab Going 'Incredibly Well'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kyrie Irving just gave TMZ Sports an update on how he's recovering from serious knee surgery ... and his words are sure to be music to Mavericks fans' ears.

The nine-time NBA All-Star, who tore his ACL back on March 3 during a Dallas tilt with the Kings, told us out in New York City this week everything's going "incredibly well" with his rehab.

"I appreciate you asking me," he added.

Irving had been playing well prior to the ailment ... as he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in 50 contests. The issue, though, ultimately knocked him out for the remainder of the year, and given that most ACL surgery recoveries take around 12 months, there's not yet been a guarantee he suits up in the 2025-26 season.

But check out our clip, he seemed to be in great spirits -- a possible indication he could be in a Mavs jersey at some point this season.

Irving told us he's spending a lot more time resting these days ... before adding he's also trying to limit the "distractions" in his life.