MTV 'Siesta Key' Star Grandma Bev Dead at 95

"Grandma Bev" the fan favorite matriarch from MTV's "Siesta Key" has died ... TMZ has learned.

Her grandson, Pauly Paul tells TMZ ... Beverly Breslyn, known to viewers as Grandma Bev, died Sunday morning in Sarasota, FL-- the town where the hit reality show was filmed. Pauly says she had been living with him for the past two years as she battled dementia.

Pauly, who was raised by Bev from the time he was a baby, says the loss is devastating and admits he’s broken. He tells us this is one of the worst days of his life. Still, he’s finding strength in honoring her legacy by changing his life and going back to church to find peace because that’s what she would want.

Grandma Bev was beloved by the show's fans for her candid personality and warm presence, often grounding the show's drama filled storylines with her no nonsense advice and big hearted energy.

Despite her health struggles in recent years, Bev remained a cornerstone in Pauly's life offering him the same unwavering love and support that defined their bond from his childhood.

Bev was 95.