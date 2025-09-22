Detroit Rapper Peezy Embracing L.A. Health Culture, No Comment on Past Trump Support

But No Receipts on Trump's Job in Office

Play video content TMZ.com

Detroit rap star Peezy is getting the full feel for Los Angeles' amenities on his "Still Ghetto" album press run -- like spending an entire car note payment at the grocery store!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with Peezy outside Erewhon and judging from his lighter pockets, he guesstimates he spent around $400 just cleaning up in the smoothie aisle.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He's been considering his health as of late and no price is too steep to keep his blood pumping ... there's money to be made!!!

Of course, the smoothie bill is light work for the guy who went platinum lyrically detailing how he's "2 Million Up" and is looking to capitalize on that motion with his new project on Friday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Still Ghetto" aims to be Peezy's most ambitious album to date with pairings with Rick Ross, French Montana, Larry June, 2 Chainz, and Jeremih -- in addition to hometown heat from Big Sean, Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg, among others.

Play video content

Of course, the last time Peezy made a big splash -- he was campaigning for Donald Trump to get into office.