Rep. Dan Crenshaw Not Buying Jimmy Kimmel's 'New Brand of Gaslighting'

Jimmy Kimmel's return to TV -- which included a staunch defense of the First Amendment and an emotional salute to Charlie Kirk's widow -- went over like a fart in church with Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

The U.S. Representative from Texas joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live," and blasted Kimmel's monologue as not just disingenuous ... but, a "new brand of gaslighting."

Crenshaw thinks the late night host was only saying what he needed to say to save face after ABC suspended him, and wasn't actually apologizing to people who felt he'd insulted Kirk's memory and his conservative followers.

As for Jimmy highlighting Erika Kirk's forgiveness of her husband's killer ... a move he tearfully called a "selfless act of grace" and a true reflection of Christianity -- Crenshaw, again, accused Kimmel of crying crocodile tears.

We also tried to discuss the First Amendment issues around Kimmel's suspension, asking Crenshaw if he felt ABC was bowing to pressure from the FCC.

Remember, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr boldly declared, during an on-camera interview, "We can do this the hard way or the easy way" ... referring to whether his agency would yank broadcasting licenses from local stations that carry ABC programming.