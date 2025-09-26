'Love Island' Star JaNa Craig Not Dating Key Glock, Enjoying Single Life

Play video content TMZ.com

JaNa Craig is buzzing thanks to her appearance on "Love Island" and new collaboration with Truly Hard Seltzer, but we had to know what's up with her and Key Glock after she popped up in his music video!!!

Turns out, nothing but daps and hugs ... Jana told TMZ Hip Hop she and the Paper Route Empire rap star are just "homies" during the launch of her own Truly custom flavor at the meet and greet yesterday in L.A.

Fans of couples may be a bit dejected after we broke the story that they were spotted hanging out in NYC ahead of the release of Key's "She Ready" video ... but he's one of rap's most eligible bachelors, so we're sure his female fanbase is breathing a sigh of relief 😮‍💨

Jana says she's loving the single life at the moment -- it's a riveting chapter for her 28th year of life -- but she's still being a good girl. 😇