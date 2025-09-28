Ex-NFL Star Robert Quinn's Bloody Arrest Captured On Police Video

Play video content

TMZ Sports has obtained police video from the night of Robert Quinn's January arrest ... and in the footage, you can see the ex-NFL star was bleeding from his face -- while appearing to be combative with officers.

The scene all unfolded at around 2 AM on Jan. 10 in North Charleston, S.C. ... after Quinn allegedly crashed his truck into a parked car -- and then attempted to flee the area.

According to a North Charleston Police Department incident report, the former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher was confronted by cops as he seemed to be trying to get away from the crash site via a ride from an acquaintance.

The docs state when officers went to arrest Quinn for leaving the scene of a collision with property damage, he fought back.

Cops wrote in the report they had to throw the then-34-year-old -- who they said previously had exhibited slurred speech and an unwillingness to identify himself -- in an arm bar in order to get him to the ground so they could place cuffs on him.

In the new footage we obtained, you can see as authorities escorted Quinn to a squad car -- he seemingly could not keep his balance on his own. When he got into the vehicle, he looked upset as blood dripped from several parts of his face.

Quinn -- who could hardly formulate full sentences -- repeatedly asked why he was being placed under arrest ... and then he kicked the vehicle's door in an apparent effort to escape.

Quinn was ultimately transported to a medical facility to tend to his wounds ... before he was booked at a nearby jail.

The ex-football player is still facing two misdemeanor charges over the incident -- one count of reckless driving and one count of hit and run -- and a trial in the case is tentatively slated for December.