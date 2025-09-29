Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

White House Blasts Ariana Grande After Her Fiery Instagram Repost

Ariana Grande White House Claps Back at Critical IG Post

By TMZ Staff
Published
Donald Trump's White House has a bone to pick with Ariana Grande ... after she reposted a message on IG criticizing his administration.

ICYMI ... on Sunday, Ariana reshared a post asking Trump supporters if their lives have actually improved since he took office -- and whether that's worth the suffering of immigrants, transgender people, and attacks on free speech.

Kush Desai, a spokesperson for the White House, tells TMZ ... "Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments."

Desai goes on to say ... "He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”

Ariana has always been vocal about her political beliefs ... publicly supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and backing Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary.

She's also been an ally to the trans community and has made it clear she has issues with how the U.S. handles deportations.

Now that the White House has clapped back ... it'll be interesting to see if she has anything more to say.

