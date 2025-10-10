Late Comedian John Witherspoon's L.A. Estate Hits Market for $4.6 Million

The widow of late comedy star John Witherspoon is putting the family estate on the market nearly 6 years after his death ... a 25,000-square-foot, two-property compound filled with historic memories -- for just $4.6 million!!!

Angela Witherspoon tells TMZ ... "We’ve made so many memories here over the years. We raised our two sons in this home. Our youngest attended The Buckley School and our oldest graduated from the Magnet at Grant High School. We’ve held countless gatherings, from Christmas parties to my husband John’s celebration of life, which was attended by friends like David Letterman, Chris Tucker, and DJ’d by Shawn Wayans."

The estate encompasses 2 addresses, and is nestled in the L.A. suburb of Sherman Oaks, totaling 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, with driving accessibility to Malibu Canyon and DTLA.

The estate is secluded for privacy yet accessible to guests, with the flair of a European countryside.

Ice Cube was among the speakers at John's celebration of life ceremony ... other home highlights include hosting Kamala Harris' successful vice-presidential fundraiser "Cookout for Kamala" in 2020, and it was the site of family friend Madison McFerrin's wedding.

Angela recently opened up the home as a filming location for the upcoming movie, "Villa Hollywood," in which she costars alongside Maria Russell, Rhonda Shear and Aniya Wayans ... in what will be the onscreen debut of the latest star from the famous Wayans family.

Angela says she's looking for a smaller footprint in L.A., which will open her up to spend more time traveling and seeing the world.

The last time we spoke to John, he was excited about Eddie Murphy's return to comedy ... a comeback that spawned sequels to two of his iconic films, "Coming 2 America" and "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."