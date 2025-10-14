President Trump Rips Into Alyssa Farah After MAGA Hat Proposition

Play video content FOX News

Alyssa Farah might have some explaining to do ... 'cause Donald Trump is calling her out after she seemingly bluffed on live television.

ICYMI ... the 'View' co-host promised back in January she'd put on a MAGA hat if the prez was able to reach a Gaza peace deal -- specifically if he was able to free Israeli prisoners. Now that he's accomplished that, she has yet to hold up her end of the deal.

Play video content ABC

Now, Trump ripped into her while speaking to the press Tuesday. Just check out the clip -- he calls "The View" a "fraud" and Alyssa "a joke" ... and says she never thought she'd "make it" after she worked for him. She formerly served as his White House Communications Director.

He even claims Alyssa wrote him "the most beautiful letter you've ever seen," applauding his time in the White House during his first term and calling him a "great president."

But, her views have since changed -- she's been an outspoken critic of Trump over the years ... and he's claiming it's because ABC hired her and put "a couple bucks" in her hand.

Trump ends his response by gloating that he's been called "the greatest President of them all" -- a far better compliment than Alyssa ever gave him.