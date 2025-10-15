Taylor Swift Is 'Milking' Fans Like 'Cows,' Popular TV Journalist Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Taylor Swift's treatin' her fans like livestock, one prominent journalist says ... 'cause she says the pop star's milking the Swifties like they're a bunch of cows!

Ashley Bornancin -- a TV journo who hosts the popular show "Behind the Headlines" -- joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and, she said this album is not the show-stopping hit that she and many other fans were expecting.

Take a listen for yourself ... Ashley says the album feels rushed -- and, she jokes it's almost like T-Swift spent more time promoting the album than actually working on the tracks.

She says the business of Taylor Swift -- between multiple CDs at Target featuring different acoustic songs the star revealed using a conspicuous countdown clock, to merchandise she's selling in her shop -- is starting to run over the fans who prop it up.

The way Ashley puts it ... Taylor Swift's just a farmer milking her Swifties -- filling up a bucket with more and more cash with each pull!

Ashley says she's especially concerned about families on a budget who might spend too much money just because a child in the house says they desperately need the new sweater, four different CDs, or more.

Bornancin adds there's some good news though ... 'cause she says fans are finally speaking out against the way Taylor's taking them to the bank ... calling her out on social media for the quality and commercialization of the album.