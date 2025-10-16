Kylee Anderson Avoids Discussing Benson Boone Cheating Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

Kylee Anderson -- singer and childhood besties with popstar Benson Boone -- is dodging questions regarding rumors of her being the reason Benson and his ex-girlfriend Maggie Thurmon called it quits.

Kylee stopped to chat with us while leaving Skybar in L.A. Wednesday night ... and we asked her about the recent rumors that she is involved in the split -- after Maggie posted a since-deleted cryptic TikTok about cheating ... Kylee tells us she "can't answer any questions like that."

We broke the story Benson and Maggie split in September ... and folks noticed they unfollowed each other on social media ... but eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the they both unfriended Kylee -- stirring up speculation she had something to do with the fallout.

Maggie took to the comments in TikTok to explain her reasoning for removing the post that sparked the spiral of speculation, saying she was "very overwhelmed" and thanked everyone for sending their love.

Check the clip ... we ask Kylee if she's still in contact or friends with Benson and she plays coy, saying ... "He is an amazing, talented artist" and adds a lot of her music is inspired by him -- without going into further detail.

Kylee then dives in and discusses the meaning of her hit song "Benny" -- which fans speculate is about her longtime pal -- and she tells us it's written for people who were "chosen second."

Kylee continues to say she wrote the song to relate to people falling in love with somebody and not having that love returned ... and hopes people can relate with that -- with no mention of whether it's specifically about Benson.