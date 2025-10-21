Finesse2tymes Arrested and Booked on Multiple Charges in Texas

Finesse2tymes is once again in trouble with the law ... TMZ Hip Hop can confirm.

The embattled "Mob Ties" rapper was taken into custody by the Harris County, Texas Sheriff's Office on Monday, Oct. 20 and booked on 8 charges in total ... including marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of dangerous drug, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

Finesse2tymes had his mug shot snapped, but the Harris County PIO tells us he's no longer being detained in the Harris County Jail facility as of Tuesday.

We're out to the cops for additional details on the narrative leading up to his arrest.