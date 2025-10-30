Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pittsburgh Radio Host Gets Nipples Pierced After Losing Steelers Vs. Bengals Bet

Pittsburgh Radio Host Loses Steelers Bet ... Titillating Results!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress pittsburgh radio host x main
X / @ThePoniExpress

A Pittsburgh radio host now has some new hardware on his nipples ... and it's all because the Steelers let him down in a game earlier this month.

Andrew Fillipponi -- a 93.7 The Fan personality -- was so confident Pittsburgh would get a dub against Cincinnati back on Oct. 16 ... he actually made a big bet with his followers.

joe flacco getty 1
Getty

The deal was if the Steelers dropped the "Thursday Night Football" tilt to the Joe Flacco-led Bengals, he'd get a pair of rods driven through his areolas.

As it turned out, Pittsburgh shockingly lost -- and on Wednesday afternoon, Fillipponi proved he was a man of his word.

In front of a live audience, Fillipponi got his nipples pierced ... and after he showed the results to his fans, he said it really hurt.

"Pain was 8 out of 10," he wrote on X ... before adding in a follow-up post, "My nipples are on FIRE right now."

It did end up being for a good cause ... as the radio host used the event as an opportunity to raise funds for the fight against breast cancer.