Pittsburgh Radio Host Gets Nipples Pierced After Losing Steelers Vs. Bengals Bet

A Pittsburgh radio host now has some new hardware on his nipples ... and it's all because the Steelers let him down in a game earlier this month.

Andrew Fillipponi -- a 93.7 The Fan personality -- was so confident Pittsburgh would get a dub against Cincinnati back on Oct. 16 ... he actually made a big bet with his followers.

The deal was if the Steelers dropped the "Thursday Night Football" tilt to the Joe Flacco-led Bengals, he'd get a pair of rods driven through his areolas.

As it turned out, Pittsburgh shockingly lost -- and on Wednesday afternoon, Fillipponi proved he was a man of his word.

It’s really happening, @ThePoniExpress is getting his nipples pierced for predicting that there was no way the #Steelers would lose to the #Bengals. https://t.co/lGG3w6KXLX — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 29, 2025 @937theFan

In front of a live audience, Fillipponi got his nipples pierced ... and after he showed the results to his fans, he said it really hurt.

"Pain was 8 out of 10," he wrote on X ... before adding in a follow-up post, "My nipples are on FIRE right now."

Big thanks to my man Pat Freiermuth. He donated game worn cleats tonight. And helped us raise close to $12,000 to fight breast cancer because of my dumb ass tweet. Great dude. pic.twitter.com/rQTWFF7Fln — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 30, 2025 @ThePoniExpress