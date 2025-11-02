Nine Injured in Shooting at Ohio Airbnb Party Packed with Teens

A teenage birthday party promoted on social media turned into a night of chaos and gunfire in Ohio, with police confirming nine people were injured after shots rang out at a packed Airbnb rental.

Police say officers were called just after midnight following multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired inside the home. The massive party, filled mostly with juveniles, had been advertised online, drawing a crowd that quickly spiraled out of control.

By the time cops arrived, most of the partygoers had fled. Inside, first responders found victims suffering from gunshot wounds and other injuries scattered across the first floor of the house. Shell casings littered the scene as officers worked to secure the property.