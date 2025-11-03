Cop Car Rolls Over Suspect When Officer Forgets to Put It in Park, on Video

A suspect in Toronto over the weekend had a pretty rough arrest ... 'cause he was accidentally run over by the same cop car, TWICE.

Here's the deal ... viral video shows police officers firing a Taser at a man in a parking lot, and he freezes up and falls to the ground. While cops rush over to cuff him, an officer in a cruiser behind them jumps out -- but apparently forgets to put the vehicle in park, as it rolls forward over the suspect's legs and hitting the officer on top of him.

I’m shocked and horrified.



Police INCOMPETENTLY run over a suspect.



The officer exits his car before putting it in park. Gets control of the car and runs over the suspect — again.



Then they tell him “get down.” After he can’t move.



Toronto's finest.

pic.twitter.com/y3zSPaOBvn — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) November 3, 2025 @DahliaKurtz

As a couple of the cops push the SUV backward off the man, the driver gets back in ... and apparently guns it, rolling the front tires over the suspect, AGAIN. The cop finally hits it into reverse -- and toots the horn twice.

Toronto Police tell TMZ ... the incident occurred Saturday when officers responded to reports of a person armed with knives who was damaging vehicles.

Despite how bad it looks ... we're told both the suspect and a cop who was also hit are OK -- the suspect just needed medical attention for his Taser injuries. Toronto Police tell us they are "reviewing the circumstances."