Travis Scott's Artist Wallie The Sensei Not Concerned About Rap's Billboard Slip

Billboard's Hot 100 chart is hip hop hit-less in its Top 40 for the first time since 1990 -- not a big deal, says Travis Scott's new artist, Wallie The Sensei ... still gotta make good music!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with Wallie at LAX, and he doesn't flinch as a new artist in such a volatile time in the music industry.

While other rappers may have lost their buzz this year, Wallie actually thrived, having signed to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack imprint ... and was immediately spotlighted on a song with superstars Future and Don Toliver on the "Jackboys 2" compilation project.

Of course, his claim to fame is appearing on Kendrick Lamar's blockbuster "GNX" album last year, and his "Dodger Blue" collab just may re-enter the Top 40 -- thanks to the Los Angeles Dodgers' historic World Series win!!!

The following songs were NOT Billboard Top 40 Hits: “F**k Tha Police,” “Shook Ones” “Children’s Story” “Alright” “My President” “If I Ruled The World” “Cant Tell Me Nothing” “93 Till Infinity”…



Here’s a word on that Billboard article everyone lost their minds over pic.twitter.com/hwWLrpCCFD — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) October 30, 2025 @RobMarkman

Much hoopla was made about rap losing its Billboard dominance, but Wallie points out it's only hip hop's top dawgs, such as Travis and Kendrick, who are eating at top level ... everyone else has to get in where they fit in!!!

The Compton native feels hip hop doesn't need commercial acceptance to make a lasting impression on people's lives ... other revenue streams will come as long as your music is memorable!!!