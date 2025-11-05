Police Officer Saves Grumpy Swan From Traffic in Hilarious Video

Play video content Rhineland-Palatinate Police via Storyful

Sometimes you flip the bird, sometimes the bird flips you -- almost -- as a German cop found out while rescuing an angry swan from a busy road recently.

According to local media outlet Sudwestrundfunk, the bird-brained subject was reported to be darting in and out of traffic, making the road extremely dangerous for drivers ... and itself.

In a viral video, the policewoman can be seen stepping in to save the swan from the precarious situation, but the waterfowl wasn't having it. Still, the hissing and menacing posturing didn't deter the officer from her swan song.

Confidently scooping up the gigantic bird, she was able to safely bring it back to the water, where it swam off.