Daymond John Says Billionaires Contribute to Society, Silly to Get Rid of Them

Daymond John’s coming in hot for the "eat the rich" crowd ... unloading on "TMZ Live" and insisting the ultra-wealthy are keeping the world turning, not tearing it apart!

The "Shark Tank" mogul told us Friday billionaires aren’t the villains ... going on to list facts and figures on how they're constantly giving away so much $$$, while also creating jobs, building hospitals, and pouring money back into the economy, while critics just sit around and talk.

When Harvey pushed back -- pointing out TMZ’s Gen Z staff is all in on wealth distribution amid the income disparity convo, and rooting for Zohran Mamdani’s call for change in NYC -- Daymond didn’t miss a beat. He clapped back, telling them to go work for the government ... before pointing out those same employees aren’t even getting paid right now thanks to the shutdown ... though we're not sure how that binary choice proves the point.

You gotta catch the clip 'cause Daymond really lets loose -- saying no business owner in their right mind would ever turn down millions of dollars of income for their company ... and he says all those loud critics would go radio silent the second they hit billionaire status themselves, somehow.