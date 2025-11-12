Reneé Rapp TikTok Engagement Ring Frenzy Put to Rest

Reneé Rapp has the Internet in a frenzy after a TikTok video sent fans thinking she quietly got engaged to her girlfriend ... but TMZ did some digging and got to the bottom of it.

Here's the deal ... social media detectives went into overdrive when Reneé flashed what looked like a sparkler on that finger in a recent TikTok, and within minutes engagement rumors were trending with fans convinced Towa Bird popped the question.

However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Reneé is not engaged. We're told it's simply one of the rings she regularly wears on that finger.

Reneé and her musician/songwriter girlfriend, who opened for her on the 2023-2024 tour, have been one of Hollywood's favorite couples since making their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2024.

Back in June, Reneé told Cosmopolitan she does want to marry Towa, said they live in what she calls a "lesbian frat house," and bragged their sex life is "amazing."