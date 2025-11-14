Quavo Named Lids Brand Ambassador, Immediately Highlights Fav Team
Quavo New Lids Ambassador ... This One's For My Dogs!!! 🐶
Published
Quavo is Lids' newest Brand Ambassador with a multi-year collaboration ... and he wasted no time putting his home team of the University of Georgia Bulldogs on the front goal line!!!
On Friday, Quavo unveiled his debut offering, the Quavo UGA x ’47 Collection, directly inspired by the former Migos star's upcoming solo album, "SATCHMO."
Georgia has a big SEC matchup against Texas this weekend, and the launch coincides with the marquee game.
Quavo will actively be involved with more hat design processes, and you can also see his smiling grills promoting his new position through Lids' "ALL CAPS" holiday run, alongside Stephen A. Smith and Chase B, and more!!!