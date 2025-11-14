Quavo Named Lids Brand Ambassador, Immediately Highlights Fav Team

This One's For My Dogs!!! 🐶

Quavo is Lids' newest Brand Ambassador with a multi-year collaboration ... and he wasted no time putting his home team of the University of Georgia Bulldogs on the front goal line!!!

On Friday, Quavo unveiled his debut offering, the Quavo UGA x ’47 Collection, directly inspired by the former Migos star's upcoming solo album, "SATCHMO."

Georgia has a big SEC matchup against Texas this weekend, and the launch coincides with the marquee game.