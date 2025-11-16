Kevin Love Says He'd Love To Enter Hall Of Fame 'As A Cavalier'

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's safe to say Kevin Love is a future Hall of Famer ... and when that day comes, the NBA star tells TMZ Sports he would be honored to get the recognition "as a Cavalier."

We caught up with the 2016 champion and five-time All-Star this week ... and talked all about his NBA present and future, legacy in Cleveland, recent Instagram antics and partnering up with Shift Naturals, a lineup of non-alcoholic products to help folks unwind after a long day.

At 37 years old, the Utah Jazz forward said he's started to think about what retirement life would be like ... but as of right now, he's open to playing a few more seasons.

"I think I have to consider it a lot more than, maybe, five years ago, right?" Love told Lucas Widman. "You get to the late 'teens or you get to this stage in your career, you start considering your athletic mortality and where you're at, and what you're gonna consider doing next."

"For me, it's doing things like this with Shift Naturals and really leaning into products that I believe in. So, I think that's something that really interests me. The health and wellness space. I also work in the metal health space as well. So there's a number of things that I could eventually transition into."

While he's not hanging it up just yet, he's already done enough to earn his spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts ... and when reflecting on his accomplishments, it's clear his time in The Land meant the most.

It's mutual with the Cavs organization -- when the two sides parted ways back in 2023, the team said Love would get his No. 0 jersey retired.

We asked about his digit going up in the Rocket Arena rafters ... and Love explained, "It would mean a lot."

"There's just so many names up there that it would truly be an honor to go up there. If I were ever to make it to go into the Hall of Fame, I would go in as a Cavalier and I think I would take a lot of pride in that."

Love was part of the Cavs team that came back from down 3-1 on the Golden State Warriors to end the city's 52-year drought in 2016 ... and averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the Wine and Gold over 8.5 seasons.

He also won an Olympic gold medal in basketball in 2012 ... so yeah, he's a winner.