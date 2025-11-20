Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

DJ Vlad Says 'Rory & Mal' Is the Worst Hip Hop Podcast, 'Rory Is Trash'

By TMZ Staff
Tekashi 6ix9ine had the instigating insight to ask DJ Vlad who he feels is the worst podcast dishing on Hip Hop these days ... and the VladTV boss didn't waste a second naming "New Rory & MAL" as ultimate trash!!!

The former "Joe Budden Podcast" co-hosts have had a rough month on the web after dozens of racist posts surfaced from Rory Farrell's X account -- with some of the hate dating back over 10 years.

Vlad nominated Rory & MAL as the "wackest podcast" without blinking ... with 100% of the diss darting in Rory's direction.

Tekashi was unaware of who they are and tried to get him to name more recognizable dudes, but Vlad didn't budge.

The rap personalities have clashed in the past, and in light of Rory's resurfaced tweets --  which diss Beyoncé, Rihanna, among other Black women -- Vlad is drawing the line in the sand.

Vlad was so disgusted with Rory, he couldn't fully think of a "best" podcast when Tekashi flipped the question -- don't expect them to channel swap traffic anytime soon!!!

