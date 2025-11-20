DJ Vlad Says 'Rory & Mal' Is the Worst Hip Hop Podcast, 'Rory Is Trash'

Tekashi 6ix9ine had the instigating insight to ask DJ Vlad who he feels is the worst podcast dishing on Hip Hop these days ... and the VladTV boss didn't waste a second naming "New Rory & MAL" as ultimate trash!!!

The former "Joe Budden Podcast" co-hosts have had a rough month on the web after dozens of racist posts surfaced from Rory Farrell's X account -- with some of the hate dating back over 10 years.

Vlad nominated Rory & MAL as the "wackest podcast" without blinking ... with 100% of the diss darting in Rory's direction.

The Joe Budden Podcast reacts to Rory racist tweets



Joe Budden says the tweets got so bad he started getting his back kicked in



“You brought this white guy in the culture”



“I didn’t even know him in 2011” pic.twitter.com/0BgUynx7sm — Whooping feet (@WhoopingFeet) November 15, 2025 @WhoopingFeet

Tekashi was unaware of who they are and tried to get him to name more recognizable dudes, but Vlad didn't budge.

Rory spent years talking shit about me, trying to push the "I'm white but I'm not like Vlad" narrative.



He was right.



Now, everyone sees that Rory has always been racist towards black women.



I'm nothing like him. — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) November 14, 2025 @djvlad

The rap personalities have clashed in the past, and in light of Rory's resurfaced tweets -- which diss Beyoncé, Rihanna, among other Black women -- Vlad is drawing the line in the sand.

Rory really deactivated his whole Twitter account. What a pussy. — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) November 16, 2025 @djvlad