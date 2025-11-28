Andy Ruiz Offers Jake Paul Advice Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Andy Ruiz is one of three men to ever beat Anthony Joshua in the ring ... and he was kind enough to share some solid advice with Jake Paul ahead of his December 19 bout!!

Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) handed Joshua his first career loss in 2019, with a TKO in the 7th round of their main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City -- one of boxing's biggest upsets ever.

That said, we asked Ruiz -- who was distributing turkeys at the New Village Girls Academy Turkey Drive in Los Angeles this week -- if there were any suggestions he'd like to leave for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"Just get him with the right hand," Ruiz said, "That's what Jake Paul is lookin' for, the right hand, and if he lands, he can do good damage."

He also advises Paul to enter the ring "fearless" and not to be scared of Joshua, despite the size difference.

"A lot of people underestimate Jake Paul, but in reality, he's a good fighter, and he's dedicated, and that's what I like about him," Ruiz said.

FYI, while Ruiz was busy giving back at the turkey drive -- something important to him as communities are affected by the SNAP/EBT crisis -- he revealed a boxer he'd like to see step into the ring with him.

Play video content TMZSports.com