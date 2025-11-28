Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Andy Ruiz Offers Jake Paul Advice Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

Andy Ruiz to Jake Paul My Secret to Beating AJ ... The Right Hand!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
112225_andy_ruiz_kal
LAND THE RIGHT HOOK, JAKE!!!
TMZSports.com

Andy Ruiz is one of three men to ever beat Anthony Joshua in the ring ... and he was kind enough to share some solid advice with Jake Paul ahead of his December 19 bout!!

Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) handed Joshua his first career loss in 2019, with a TKO in the 7th round of their main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City -- one of boxing's biggest upsets ever.

andy ruiz and anthony joshua getty 1
Getty

That said, we asked Ruiz -- who was distributing turkeys at the New Village Girls Academy Turkey Drive in Los Angeles this week -- if there were any suggestions he'd like to leave for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"Just get him with the right hand," Ruiz said, "That's what Jake Paul is lookin' for, the right hand, and if he lands, he can do good damage."

He also advises Paul to enter the ring "fearless" and not to be scared of Joshua, despite the size difference.

jake paul vs anthony joshua getty
Getty

"A lot of people underestimate Jake Paul, but in reality, he's a good fighter, and he's dedicated, and that's what I like about him," Ruiz said.

FYI, while Ruiz was busy giving back at the turkey drive -- something important to him as communities are affected by the SNAP/EBT crisis -- he revealed a boxer he'd like to see step into the ring with him.

112225_andy_ruiz__turkey_kal
GIVING BACK
TMZSports.com

His callout might shock you.

Related articles