Who Is Maxx Morando? What To Know About Miley Cyrus' Fiance

How Maxx Morando Ended Up With A Former Disney Channel Star

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus' love story might be a bit more low-key than those of other celebs, but it's not any less heartfelt ... especially after they got engaged!

We're going to check out what the hitmaker's partner did before their first meeting and see how they ended up sticking it out together.

Maxx Plays Multiple Instruments

Maxx works as a musician, and he played drums for The Regrettes from 2015 to 2018.

He eventually co-founded the rock band Liily in L.A. in 2016, and he's remained with the group.

Maxx eventually started working with Miley, producing two songs on her 2023 album "Endless Summer Vacation."

He went on to co-write and co-produce several of the songs featured on her 2025 record "Something Beautiful."

He Started Dating Miley In 2021

Maxx and Miley were first linked in 2021 when they were set up on a blind date, according to British Vogue.

The two stuck together, and a source spoke to People two years later and said the drummer had "no interest in being a huge celebrity" -- which was apparently a big green flag for the actress.

Another source spoke to People the next year and said Miley was "very happy" with Maxx and seemed more "calm and harmonious" with him around. Miley told Harper's Bazaar she looked at life "really differently" from her partner.

Maxx And Miley Got Engaged In 2025

Page Six reported the couple's engagement in December 2025 ... Miley was spotted with what looked like an engagement ring at the world premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in Los Angeles on December 1st.