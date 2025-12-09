Busta Rhymes Viciously Curses Out Photog Who Tells Him To 'Stay Black'

Busta Rhymes' energy was so soured after being labeled "Tracy Morgan" by a trolling content creator, he walked down and cursed out the next guy who approached him for a tense confrontation!!!

As you recall, yesterday, we shared a video of Busta giving a young lad a serious tongue-lashing outside an Art Basel event in Miami, which another content creator -- GTV Reality -- witnessed.

GTV's footage unfolds with Busta sending the TikToker -- who called him Tracy Morgan -- on his merry way, and shows him then scolding another autograph seeker for calling him the N-word.

GTV attempted to snag a pic for himself but Busta -- already annoyed and delayed from entering the event after dealing with the TikToker -- declined to take a pic. The cameraman even tried to create a New York rapport by screaming he's from the Bronx, and Busta ... being from Brooklyn ... gave him a handshake and kept it moving alonggg!

As Busta was headed into the event inside, GTV repeatedly told him "Stay Black" -- to which Busta replied, "So what else I'm supposed to be, you a clown now too?" And shut down the photo op for GOOD.

The two kept exchanging words, and the situation escalated to the point that Busta blew past his security and got in GTV's face, hurling obscenities ... F-bombs, P-bombs, basically everything but an atomic one.

Busta eventually went inside before the situation got physical, but things still concluded with a surprise ending.

GTV caught up with the TikToker who had called Busta "Tracy Morgan" -- and he admitted to intentionally trolling him for content.