Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gunna’s Wunna Run Club & Cymbiotika Takeover Art Basel With 5K Race

Gunna Wunna Run Club & Cymbiotika ... 5K Race Got Us Looking Sexy at Art Basel 🏃🏾‍➡️🏃🏾‍♀️‍➡️

By TMZ Staff
Published
Gunna Wunna Run Club x Cymbiotika
Launch Gallery
Run It! Launch Gallery
David Parra/Getty

Gunna has been running the hip hop game all year and running the exercise circuit with his Wunna Run Club ... which infused its movement with the science-tech products of Cymbiotika during Art Basel 2025!!!

gunna wunna Cymbiotika sub getty swipe 2
Getty

The superstar rapper led a pre-race warm-up last week at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in part of the Target Wellness Tour, which led participants onto a 5K course that sported immersive art installations that touted the brand's bioengineered focus.

gunna wunna Cymbiotika sub getty swipe 4
Getty

Cymbiotika also had its wellness offerings on deck at the high-energy finish line and celebrated everyone down to the last "wun."

offset-gunna-kal-12-05-2025
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Nick De Vito, sosaintnick

Gunna has made Miami his 2nd home as of late ... he just invited Offset out to perform at his sold-out show at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park ... and he had plenty of energy to bounce around on stage!!!

Related articles