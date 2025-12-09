Gunna’s Wunna Run Club & Cymbiotika Takeover Art Basel With 5K Race

Gunna has been running the hip hop game all year and running the exercise circuit with his Wunna Run Club ... which infused its movement with the science-tech products of Cymbiotika during Art Basel 2025!!!

The superstar rapper led a pre-race warm-up last week at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in part of the Target Wellness Tour, which led participants onto a 5K course that sported immersive art installations that touted the brand's bioengineered focus.

Cymbiotika also had its wellness offerings on deck at the high-energy finish line and celebrated everyone down to the last "wun."

