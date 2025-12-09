Gunna’s Wunna Run Club & Cymbiotika Takeover Art Basel With 5K Race
Gunna has been running the hip hop game all year and running the exercise circuit with his Wunna Run Club ... which infused its movement with the science-tech products of Cymbiotika during Art Basel 2025!!!
The superstar rapper led a pre-race warm-up last week at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in part of the Target Wellness Tour, which led participants onto a 5K course that sported immersive art installations that touted the brand's bioengineered focus.
Cymbiotika also had its wellness offerings on deck at the high-energy finish line and celebrated everyone down to the last "wun."
Gunna has made Miami his 2nd home as of late ... he just invited Offset out to perform at his sold-out show at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park ... and he had plenty of energy to bounce around on stage!!!