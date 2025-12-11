Rapper Key Glock Doesn't Wait For New Year's To Make Resolutions

Play video content TMZ.com

Rapper Key Glock potentially had the best year of his musical career in 2025, yet the Memphis native didn't wait for January's ball drop to kick things into high gear!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mr. Glizock at LAX on Thursday ... he's set to follow up his critically acclaimed "Glockaveli" album from this year with a new project titled "The 16th Letter" at the top of the new year.

KG says he'll be framing his music outside the box of what he normally does in the studio, but when it comes to New Year's resolutions, he's not changing anything ... because he doesn't believe in them!!!

The rap star isn't knocking anyone who subscribes to making a vow every Jan. 1, but tells us he doesn't wait until a certain day to turn my life around -- every day he's trying to figure out something new.

"Glockaveli" marked Key Glock's major label debut after many years as an indie artist on Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire, but he tells us he's not putting his feet up -- he's aiming for the new album to be better than the last. The lead-off single "A+" is already in the streets.