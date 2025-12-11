Naked Florida Man Runs Into Traffic, Hit by Car on Video

Play video content

A Florida man is getting the help he desperately needs ... after a video of him getting hit by a car while running through traffic went viral.

As you can see in the video ... the unidentified man is hit by a car as he jogs through a busy intersection ... but he pops right back up and keeps trotting.

Miami police tell TMZ ... the incident happened Monday -- and the unidentified man was placed under Florida's Baker Act, an involuntary temporary mental health hold.

Police told us the man is a military veteran and was "high on some drug."