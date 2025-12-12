Shenseea Leads Massive Hurricane Melissa​ Relief Effort in Jamaica

Reggae star Shenseea recently joined the Hurricane Melissa relief effort in a major way -- with one of the largest artist-led relief efforts in Jamaica, which she personally funded!!!

We obtained several pics of the Grammy-nominated singer on deck in the heart of the devastation areas, coordinating the distribution of the 5,000 relief packages she had sent to her homeland.

Shenseea hails from St. Elizabeth and began the relief efforts there ... where they issued food, clean water, shelter materials, household items, and essential supplies to citizens in need.

We're told she and her team got the goods from major suppliers such as Restaurant Depot, Sam’s Club, Uline, Home Depot, and Lowe’s, and plenty of goods were scooped up.

More than 7,000 pounds of rice and 5,000 pounds each of flour, cornmeal, sugar, oats, and beans have been compiled. Shenseea's team also secured hundreds of cases of canned goods and other pantry items, nearly 1,000 gallons of potable water, hygiene and baby valuables ... and even six portable generators to be spread across areas without power.

