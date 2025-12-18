TMZ's Top Videos of 2025, Part 2

Kanye West Posts Video of Bianca Censori Naked in Bathtub on Her Birthday

Bianca jumped out of her 20s and into a bathtub -- completely nude -- for her 30th birthday.

The black-and-white video, taken by husband Kanye, came just before the two reportedly split for a brief couple of months.

Play video content

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Seen on Dinner Date in Montreal

Before officially confirming their romance, the pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister were seen dining together at swanky Montreal hotspot Le Violon.

At the time, Katy was making her way through Canada while on tour. Now, not much has changed, as Justin has been seen tagging along with Katy on recent tour stops in Japan.

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Nas X Hospitalized For Possible OD After Wandering L.A. Streets Nearly Naked at 4 AM

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of the "Old Town Road" rapper wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots, floating aimlessly down Ventura Blvd at 4 AM back in August.

Lil Nas X was later hit with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer -- after cops say he went after them. He’s since undergone inpatient treatment.

Play video content 8/21/25 TMZ.com

President Trump Hit In Face By Reporter's Microphone

A good ol’ chuckle from the media world came back in April when Trump got clocked in the face (accidentally) by a boom mic -- and the only thing funnier than the moment was his reaction to it!

Play video content Fox News

'Love Island USA's Yulissa Escobar Says N-Word On Podcasts

A "Love Island USA" contestant had to pack her bags after her drama was unpacked in public ... Yulissa set off alarm bells for casually using the N-word on two separate podcasts, and furious fans of 'Love Island' loudly called for immediate justice … they voted her out the moment they got the chance following the season's premiere.