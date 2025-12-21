'Weezer' Wife Jillian Lauren Shriner Breaks Silence Months After Arrest

Jillian Lauren Shriner -- soon-to-be ex-wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner -- is breaking her silence for the first time since she was arrested for allegedly pointing and firing a gun at officers who were looking for a suspect near her Eagle Rock, California home.

As we reported back in April, Jillian was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, but was later charged with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm. She's now speaking out about the incident in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying ... “I was doing the best I knew to protect my family."

Jillian explains there are limits to what she can share about the case, but reveals she has entered a two-year mental health diversion program that is expected to result in her charges being dismissed ... however, the case is still officially open for now.

She had shots returned to her during the standoff, striking her in the arm. She was charged with two felonies.

In regard to Jillian's mental health, she gets vulnerable with the outlet, sharing ... “My PTSD is a very real thing. I’m a victim of sex trafficking and domestic violence." And, she says she doesn't mind the headlines mentioning "Mental Health Diversion,’' explaining she's open to discussing it and she feels she is in a position to speak about the topic.

However, the headlines that really got to her the most were about her relationship with Scott. She notes ... “The headlines about the divorce were the ones that really hurt me. I was the one who served my husband, but still, to see it in the public was really painful."

She's currently in the process of divorcing Scott over "irreconcilable differences" and told RS they had grown apart over the years, adding that her trouble with the law served as a “crisis” point. She says their date of separation is TBD.