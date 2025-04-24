Weezer Bassist's Wife Seen for First Time Since Attempted Murder Arrest

Jillian Lauren's leaning on her husband, Scott Shriner, during this difficult time -- quite literally -- in her first sighting since being arrested for the attempted murder of a cop, using her husband to help her traverse their driveway.

The Weezer bassist's wife was seen leaving their home in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon ... holding tightly to his wrist with one hand while carrying a red leather travel bag on her right arm. No injuries are visible, but she may be needing the extra support due to a gunshot wound to her shoulder following her police encounter earlier this month.

The two are packing up the car ... unclear where they're going -- but, we doubt it's far given the charges facing Lauren.

As you know ... Jillian was arrested earlier on April 8 after she allegedly fired at police officers while they were chasing a suspect in her neighborhood. Jillian allegedly came out of her house with a gun in hand when the suspect ran into a neighbor's yard.

Play video content TMZ.com

Officers encountered her and say they ordered her to drop her weapon multiple times before firing at Jillian and striking her in the shoulder ... and, she was ultimately arrested for attempted murder of a peace officer.

Jillian was released on $1 million bond ... and, while Scott wouldn't give us any specifics when we spoke with him pre-Coachella later that week, he did say she was doing fine post-shooting.

Play video content TMZ.com

Weezer played at Coachella days after the shooting ... but were only ever scheduled for Weekend 1 -- so, he's seemingly been with Jillian since that performance.