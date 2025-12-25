Ratings Tank For Kennedy Center Honors With President Trump as Host

Good news, bad news for President Trump ... the bad news is the Kennedy Center Honors award show he hosted saw its TV ratings tank with him at the helm ... but the good news is this means he won't be quitting the presidency to become a full-time M.C.

The ratings are in for this weeks Kennedy Center Honors on CBS ... and it's bad.

Preliminary data from Nielsen shows CBS had "its smallest ever audience" for the Kennedy Center Honors with an estimated 2.65 million viewers ... a sharp, 35% decline from 2024 when the show had 4.1 million viewers.

Obviously, the big difference here is Trump ... he was the first first president to host the awards show.

Play video content

To be fair, the show was on a Tuesday night just two days before Christmas ... so people may have been doing holiday things instead of sitting down in front of their TVs to watch an event that was being shown on tape delay ... the show was filmed December 7 but didn't air until the 23rd.

Still, Trump's the one who loves to make everything about ratings ... and he was bragging that the Kennedy Center board and "just about everybody else in America" wanted him as this year's host.

Plus, Trump posted before the event on social media that if people like him as a host he would quit the presidency to become a full-time MC.