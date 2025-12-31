Fivio Foreign Checking Into $10K Rehab Center to Get His Mind Right

To Ring in the New Year!!!

Fivio Foreign didn't enjoy most of 2025 due to being in jail for the bulk of the year ... but the NYC rap star is ensuring that his 2026 will be sweeter -- by checking into rehab!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Wednesday, the "Big Drip" rapper made an Instagram PSA for his fans, introducing a woman he labeled his "wife" and their infant son to the picture ... while crediting them, his team and even his probation officer for pushing him to seek professional help.

We broke the story back in March after we discovered that Fivio had been locked up shortly after a New Year's Eve incident where he pulled a gun on a woman.

Fivio was released in August and is currently on a 3-year probation. In the PSA, he admits to making "dumb mistakes" and says he's shelling out big dough for the rehab ... $10,000 for a week, or two.

Fivio signed off, explaining he didn't want to lose his beautiful lifestyle, and needed to think about his family.