Yung Gravy Made $400K Investing in 1-800-Flowers Stock During COVID

By TMZ Staff
Yung Gravy openly admits he turned pain into profit ... when he decided to make an investment call at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on 1-800-Flowers!!!

In a Financial Flex TikTok interview, the rapper said he made a prediction about the popular flower company's stock once he realized the coronavirus was a real thing, anticipating the wave of death -- and funerals -- that would follow ... and he ended up making $400K on it.

As grim as his trading POV may be, Gravy was indeed ahead of the curve.

In 2020, the United States reported 377,000 COVID deaths alone ... and 1-800-Flowers hit an all-time high closing price in June 2021.

