Yung Gravy Made $400K Investing in 1-800-Flowers Stock During COVID
Yung Gravy openly admits he turned pain into profit ... when he decided to make an investment call at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on 1-800-Flowers!!!
In a Financial Flex TikTok interview, the rapper said he made a prediction about the popular flower company's stock once he realized the coronavirus was a real thing, anticipating the wave of death -- and funerals -- that would follow ... and he ended up making $400K on it.
As grim as his trading POV may be, Gravy was indeed ahead of the curve.
In 2020, the United States reported 377,000 COVID deaths alone ... and 1-800-Flowers hit an all-time high closing price in June 2021.