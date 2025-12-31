Yung Gravy Made $400K Investing in 1-800-Flowers Stock During COVID

Yung Gravy openly admits he turned pain into profit ... when he decided to make an investment call at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on 1-800-Flowers!!!

In a Financial Flex TikTok interview, the rapper said he made a prediction about the popular flower company's stock once he realized the coronavirus was a real thing, anticipating the wave of death -- and funerals -- that would follow ... and he ended up making $400K on it.

As grim as his trading POV may be, Gravy was indeed ahead of the curve.