Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage in Tight Leather Top While Promoting New Perfume

Kylie Jenner's full-bodied new fragrance is out ... and, she's using her bust to promote it -- pushing up her cleavage for the ad.

The model posed in the sleeveless red leather top which perfectly matched the fragrance bottle she held against her head.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The star's looking away from camera ... though we imagine if she could see fans looking at the pic, she might tell them her eyes were up about a foot or so!

She captioned the post by telling fans the new smell is called COSMIC INTENSE ... a spin-off of her original "COSMIC" which feels "warmer, creamier, and even more addictive."

KJ's gotta promote the perfume now because she's not going to have much time to work on her business in upcoming weeks ... as we imagine she'll attend every awards show with her man, Timothée Chalamet.

As you know ... Chalamet got handsy with Jenner shortly after winning the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor -- grabbing her backside while sitting in the audience. He'd just said he loved her in his acceptance speech as well.