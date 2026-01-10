Masika Kalysha Says She's Glad Fetty Wap is Home Despite Seemingly Taking Shots at Him Online

But Our Romantic Days Are Behind Us

Play video content TMZ.com

Masika Kalysha seemingly blasted Fetty Wap online ... but, she says she's honestly glad he's home -- just so long as he doesn't let their daughter down.

We caught up with the "Love & Hip Hop" star in Los Angeles Friday ... and, we had to ask her about how she's really feeling that her ex has been released from prison early.

ICYMI ... Masika shared a series of posts on X seemingly ripping FW right after he got out -- including one which read, "1st day out and still a bitch ass n****."

Kalysha tells us she wishes him peace and growth ... and says she's actually happy he's home now -- before adding Fetty had big plans with his daughter as soon as he got out which they made while he was still locked up.

She says their child was disappointed but wouldn't go into exactly why ... so, it sounds like Fetty either didn't live up to the commitment or the plans didn't go exactly the way they initially hoped -- either way, it clearly upset Masika.

Masika wants what's best for her daughter, she says ... and she's focused on co-parenting with Fetty -- even though there's no chance of romantic reconcilation.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... Fetty Wap got out of prison three years early -- transferring to home confinement in Philadelphia. He credited the First Step Act bill for his early release.