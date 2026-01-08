Fetty Wap Released From Prison 3 Years Early in Drug Trafficking Case

Fetty Wap is starting his 2026 off with a bang -- with an early prison release!!!

The superstar rapper was sentenced back in May 2023 to 6 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring, but reemerged on Thursday when he immediately stepped into The Shade Room and thanked fans for their unwavering support.

The Bureau of Prisons tells TMZ … Fetty was transferred yesterday to home confinement in Philly. He's scheduled to be fully released from oversight custody on November 8 this year.

Fetty will have to undergo strict and supervised guidelines for the next 5 years now that he's free ... which includes drug testing, in addition to being prohibited from opening any new bank accounts without approval from federal agents, while keeping the U.S. Probation Department in the loop with all his earnings and tax records.

The 34-year-old is also not allowed to consume any alcohol or other intoxicants unless granted a prescription by a licensed physician.

If the courts deem necessary, Fetty will be ordered to participate in an outpatient drug treatment program and will continue to submit to testing during and after the treatment program to ensure abstinence from drugs/alcohol.

Fetty was busted with over 500 grams or more of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash, but the court's decision to let him out speaks volumes to his ability to keep his nose clean.