Fetty Wap Credits First Step Act for Early Release, Links With French & Max B
Fetty Wap Thank You, First Step Act ... For Early Prison Release!!!
Fetty Wap is free from prison early and he owes it all to buckling down and taking advantage of the programs presented to him!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Trap Queen" legend and his team, full smiles ahead as they were leaving iHeartRadio on Friday.
As we reported yesterday, Fetty was released 3 years early on his 6-year prison sentence for drug trafficking charges ... he credits the First Step Act bill, which was first signed by President Trump in 2018, and allows federal inmates to earn time credits to reduce their sentence.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Fetty was mum was on potential collabs and any of the stars who reached out to him, but we do know he was able to hang out with French Montana and Max B on their album release day at "The Breakfast Club" studio -- and proved to them he was part of the wave!!!