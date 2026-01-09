Fetty Wap Credits First Step Act for Early Release, Links With French & Max B

Play video content TMZ.com

Fetty Wap is free from prison early and he owes it all to buckling down and taking advantage of the programs presented to him!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Trap Queen" legend and his team, full smiles ahead as they were leaving iHeartRadio on Friday.

As we reported yesterday, Fetty was released 3 years early on his 6-year prison sentence for drug trafficking charges ... he credits the First Step Act bill, which was first signed by President Trump in 2018, and allows federal inmates to earn time credits to reduce their sentence.

