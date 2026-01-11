Cam Little Says Head Coach Liam Coen Changed Jaguars, Sparked Turnaround

Play video content TMZ.com

The key to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ turnaround from one of the NFL’s worst teams last season to one of the best entering this year's playoffs is simple!

Kicker Cam Little tells TMZ Sports it all stems from first-year coach Liam Coen, who instilled a winning culture with a basic mindset change.

“Liam has harped on taking it 1-0 each week and that mindset is a tough one to beat,” Little said. “Whoever we play next week, that’s all we’re focused on. We’re not focused on the second round, third round, AFC, Super Bowl, we're not focused on anything besides who we play on the weekend. When you have that 1-0 mindset, it builds for a good culture because you’re playing for everything the next week.”

Doing that has flipped the Jags record from 4-13 to 13-4 ... easy enough, right?!

Little -- who set the record for the NFL’s longest indoor (68 yards) and outdoor (67 years) field goals this season -- added that the Jags are the most tight-knit team he’s even been around.

He also credited team leaders such as Trevor Lawrence and Josh Hines-Allen for leading the change -- and that Coen’s culture shift “means everything.”

At this time last year, the Jags were preparing for a top-5 pick in the NFL Draft after a horrible season. Now they’re AFC South champions and riding an eight-game winning streak into the postseason ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.