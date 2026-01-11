Emmy-Nominated Composer Guy Moon Dies in Vehicle Accident in L.A.

Guy Moon -- an Emmy-nominated music composer -- has died following a vehicle accident in California.

Moon -- best known for his work on the animated show "The Fairly OddParents" --died Thursday after he suffered "traumatic injuries" during a traffic collision in Los Angeles, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. Moon's family posted a statement on Facebook, saying they were going through "insurmountable grief."

Born in Wisconsin, Moon moved to California in 1986 to pursue his dream of writing music for films and TV shows. Over the years, Moon amassed dozens of credits and was nominated for 4 Emmys for his work on "The Fairly OddParents." He also wrote music for other popular animated TV shows such as "Danny Phantom" and "T.U.F.F. Puppy."

In addition, he composed music for Netflix's "Johnny Test," Cartoon Network's "Cow and Chicken," and Nickelodeon's "Big Time Rush." Moon's film credits include "The Brady Bunch Movie," "A Very Brady Sequel," and "The Crash."

Moon was 63.