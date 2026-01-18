Georgie Flores & Luis Galindo Say 'I Do' in Star-Studded Wedding

Play video content

Actress Georgie Flores wed her longtime love, Luis Galindo, Saturday night ... and the guest list was absolutely stacked!

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun, Jared Leto and Riley Keough all made an appearance for the couple's nuptials at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas over the weekend.

Georgie and Luis exchanged vows at David "Papi" Einhorn and David Grutman's Papi Steak, and later toasted with shots of Clase Azul Reposado as they partied into the night.

The bride looked stunning, of course, in a white pantsuit adorned with sequins and feathers, fully glowing alongside Luis.

And while Georgie and Luis cemented their love, another was continuing to blossom.

We're told Sydney and Scooter looked very much in love, stealing kisses between courses.

In November, the "Christy" actress and music honcho were snapped doing some heavy petting in NYC. The two locked lips in front of photographers, while posted up on a rock in Central Park.