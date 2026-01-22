Daymond John Says Dr. Pepper Jingle Proves Viral Fame Hits Overnight

Play video content TMZ.com

We’re living in the era where one little clip can flip your entire life ... and Daymond John came through TMZ to break down how viral fame really hits, especially after that now-famous Dr. Pepper jingle lady.

Catch "TMZ Live" Thursday... 'cause the "Shark Tank" star breaks down the ultimate power of social media story -- user @romeosshow uploaded a 10-second TikTok clip after being inspired in a dream, and that went hugely viral ... and Dr. Pepper turned it into their official National Championship jingle. Insane.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Daymond drops some wild stats too -- saying we touch our phones hundreds of times a day -- and explains how social media is basically a giant testing lab, for people chasing fame and for brands hunting their next breakout star.

The convo even lit a fire under our own Harvey -- who took his own shot at viral glory ... with a jingle about diarrhea. Yes, really.