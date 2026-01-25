Marcellus Wiley Shares Super Bowl LX Prediction, Winner

Play video content TMZSports.com

We can just skip to Feb. 8 now -- former NFL player Marcellus Wiley just gave his Super Bowl LX matchup prediction to TMZ Sports ... and it's bad news for Rams and Broncos fans.

We caught up with the defensive end in Los Angeles this week, just ahead of the AFC and NFC Conference Championships.

When we asked Wiley -- who is currently recovering from hip surgery -- about the Super Bowl, he said even though we were literally in L.A. and he should pick the Rams, he's going with Seattle over New England.

"I think it's gonna be Patriots and Seattle, here we go again!" Wiley said.

In case you need a refresher, the Seahawks and Patriots previously faced each other in Super Bowl XLIX ... featuring quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.

It was one of the most nail-biting Super Bowls in history, coming down to the final play -- an infamous interception by the Patriots' Malcolm Butler that sealed the victory for New England.

When it comes to next year's Super Bowl ... Wiley believes his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, can get there with the squad they have -- and their star QB Trevor Lawrence.