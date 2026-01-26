Rams' Davante Adams Holds Back Tears After NFC Title Loss, 'It's Tough to Talk'

The Rams' NFC title game loss hit hard for Davante Adams, who had to hold back tears as he talked to reporters after missing out on a Super Bowl appearance ... admitting it was crushing.

The Los Angeles receiver spoke with the media following the 31-27 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday ... and it was quite emotional for Adams, as it marked his fifth time losing in the NFC Championship Game.

"Heartbreak. It's tough to talk, honestly," Adams said.

Adams was visibly fighting back tears when asked about the offense and the future of the Rams ... but he forced himself to push through to answer.

"I mean, it's tough to focus on that right now," Adams said. "It's tough to focus on that right now. It's a tough moment that we're in right now, so process the emotions of this and then worry about that. Obviously, I love this team."

"It just sucks to come up short."

A tearful and emotional Davante Adams on falling short in the NFC title game for the 5th time and what he will remember about this game and this season, his first with the #Rams pic.twitter.com/TToCrq8vpy — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 26, 2026 @michaeljduarte

Adams, 33, signed a two-year deal with the Rams in March 2025, after struggling to find his footing with the Jets in the previous season.

He got his spark back with Matthew Stafford, securing 14 touchdown passes this season, praising No. 9 as "one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game" ... while emphasizing how much it means to be a part of the Rams.

"This is exactly what I wanted, what I hoped for as far as what you want in a team," Adams said.