Martin Lawrence's Daughter & Eddie Murphy's Son Announce Pregnancy

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are going to be the grandparents of the same child ... Eddie's son and Martin's daughter are expecting a baby together!

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence said "I do" last year ... and today they announced on Instagram they're starting a family.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jasmin posted, "Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift" ... along with a pic of Eric on a bended knee cradling her baby bump.

As we reported ... Eric and Jasmin dated for 3 years before getting engaged the day before Thanksgiving 2024.

Eddie broke the news of their secret wedding during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" about 2 weeks after the nuptials.

He joked that the low-key, intimate ceremony let Martin off the hook, as there were no extravagant wedding bills to foot. The wedding price tag had been an ongoing joke between the two stars, with both saying the other should pick up the tab for the big day.