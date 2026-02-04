Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman Plead Not Guilty Following Arrests

Track stars Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have both entered not guilty pleas following last Thursday's arrests ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Alisia Adamson -- who is representing both sprinters -- filed the court docs earlier this week. Richardson was arrested on one charge of dangerous excessive speeding ... and cited for several driving violations.

Coleman was arrested for drug paraphernalia and resisting (without violence) during the traffic stop -- both of which are misdemeanors.

The whole incident started after cops say Richardson was recorded reaching 104 MPH in a gray Aston Martin in Winter Garden, Florida, around noon last week. A cop -- who was driving an unmarked vehicle -- activated his lights and pulled her over.

In the body cam video we obtained ... the 25-year-old claimed her back tire was underinflated as the reason for her speed. She also stated that her phone accidentally hit buttons and changed the car's settings, but the officer was not buying it.

She then tried to talk herself out of the arrest, saying she was "a law-abiding citizen," but was unsuccessful.

Play video content 1/29/26 Orange County Sheriffs Office

As for Coleman, his alleged interaction with cops was laid out in the arrest affidavit. The officer says Coleman pulled up on the scene after Richardson was pulled over and approached her as the cop was filling out paperwork.

The cop says he instructed Coleman to return to the vehicle, which he did ... but eventually stopped complying, making several attempts to justify Richardson's speed.

When asked to provide identification, cops say the 29-year-old refused -- leading to his arrest for resisting.

After searching his Jeep, cops say a "glass smoking device" was found in the center console -- and the bowl area appeared to be used, but cleaned -- with a small amount of green, leafy plant material on it.

Both posted bond later that evening.

We reached out to their attorney for comment.

As we previously reported ... it wasn't the first run-in with police for Coleman and Richardson. The two had an argument that turned physical at an airport last year, with Sha'Carri ultimately pushing Christian, which was captured on surveillance video.